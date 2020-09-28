Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Silgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Silgan has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Silgan had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,500.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,532,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after buying an additional 1,437,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 28.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,315,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter worth about $24,094,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Silgan by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,354,000 after purchasing an additional 776,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Silgan by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,133,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,699,000 after purchasing an additional 656,922 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.