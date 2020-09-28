Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $46.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 259.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

