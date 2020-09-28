Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the August 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLVRF traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 504,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,308. Silver One Resources has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Silver One Resources

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

