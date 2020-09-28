Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SVM opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94.

Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.