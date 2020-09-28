Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Pi Financial lowered Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ SVM opened at $7.17 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.
