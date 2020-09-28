Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of SBGI opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.83 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

