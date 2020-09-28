SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of SITE Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.56.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after purchasing an additional 301,532 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $190,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SITE Centers by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

