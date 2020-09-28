Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €70.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Warburg Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €78.50 ($92.35).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €73.65 ($86.65) on Thursday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €100.00 ($117.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 55.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is €75.84 and its 200-day moving average is €66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.92.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

