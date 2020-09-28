SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SDC has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $15.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Katzman acquired 1,278,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $10,666,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 40.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,895,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,197 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the second quarter worth about $14,709,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 1,819,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SmileDirectClub by 357.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,007,685 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

