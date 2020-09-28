Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.17.

SWBI opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $887.76 million, a P/E ratio of -72.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

In related news, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth $37,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

