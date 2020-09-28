Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$35.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNC. Laurentian upgraded shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

TSE:SNC traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 659,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,619. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$16.35 and a 12 month high of C$34.36.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at C$91,758.84.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

