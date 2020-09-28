SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. SoftBank Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $33.12.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

