Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.59.

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.31. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts anticipate that Solar Capital will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 423,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 627,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Solar Capital by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

