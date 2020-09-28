Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani Sells 1,000 Shares

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solaredge Technologies stock traded up $17.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $218.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,603. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.86.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $196.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $128.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

