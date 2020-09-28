Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SONO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sonos from $12.90 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Sonos has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 35,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $540,749.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,524.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,045. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

