SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 24th. HSBC raised SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Societe Generale started coverage on SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 LTD/S has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S stock opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.