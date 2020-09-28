Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 68,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.
Spearmint Resources Company Profile
Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.