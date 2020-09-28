Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPMTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 68,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,867. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

Spearmint Resources Company Profile

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

