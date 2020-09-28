Spectiv Trading Down 52.3% Over Last Week (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Spectiv has a total market cap of $5,586.93 and approximately $101.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 52.3% against the dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00242256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00099144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01555094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00193427 BTC.

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

