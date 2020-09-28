Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.73 million and $15,888.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000955 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00037922 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00040833 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023287 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021070 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015762 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

