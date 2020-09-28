Sphere 24 Hour Volume Hits $723.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $723.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00045382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,886.18 or 0.99929637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001639 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00152623 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

