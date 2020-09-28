Spiking (SPIKE) Hits Market Cap of $528,001.92

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $528,001.92 and $707.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

