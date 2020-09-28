Spiking (SPIKE) Trading 81.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 81.7% lower against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $329,747.94 and $187.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042347 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.04839183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00033830 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.