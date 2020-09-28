Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,445 ($110.35).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.36) target price (up from GBX 9,200 ($120.21)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,960 ($104.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £100 ($130.67) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,535 ($98.46) to GBX 8,220 ($107.41) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

SPX stock traded up GBX 35 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £109.30 ($142.82). The company had a trading volume of 82,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.11. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,220 ($94.34) and a one year high of £111.60 ($145.83). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is £105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,632.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

