Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 29.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 1,041.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of SRC opened at $34.03 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.36.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.