Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has $185.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $157.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $170.61. The company has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.39 and a beta of 2.72.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total transaction of $593,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,583 shares of company stock worth $71,775,621 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Square by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,242,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222,046 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 194.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Square by 377.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.