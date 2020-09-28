Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

Ssab Ab (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,263,900 shares, a growth of 89.2% from the August 31st total of 2,254,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $$2.54 during trading hours on Monday. Ssab has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Ssab Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, hot-rolled, and advanced high-strength steel products.

