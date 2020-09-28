Stag Industrial Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

NYSE STAG opened at $30.06 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.