Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.
Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.
In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.
About Stag Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.
