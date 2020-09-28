Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Stag Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

