Stag Industrial Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stag Industrial has raised its dividend payment by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Stag Industrial has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.06 on Monday. Stag Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.83 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

