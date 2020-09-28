Stealth (XST) Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005079 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001085 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 37,075,202 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

Stealth Coin Trading

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

