Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by 71.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.02.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.