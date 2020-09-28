Steem Dollars One Day Volume Reaches $16,341.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00008858 BTC on exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $16,341.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,854.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.10 or 0.02119916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001328 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.30 or 0.00601585 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,836,496 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

