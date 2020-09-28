Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Reaches $0.96 on Major Exchanges

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00008862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $8,215.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,887.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $230.31 or 0.02115365 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00659592 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009203 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,837,150 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

