SteepCoin Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $19,848.91 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000466 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

SteepCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

