Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.20.

SHOO opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 12.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,457,000 after buying an additional 154,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

