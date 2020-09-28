Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SYBT. Raymond James lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In related news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,120.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.