Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $80,394.60. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

