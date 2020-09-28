Store Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,727 call options.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Store Capital by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,593,000 after buying an additional 184,231 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Store Capital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Store Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Store Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Store Capital by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 92,259 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Store Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of STOR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,016. Store Capital has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

