Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,206 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6,393.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.