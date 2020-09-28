Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stratasys from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.74 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.