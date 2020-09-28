STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) Short Interest Update

STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH (OTCMKTS:LEAS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,560,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LEAS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 84,534,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,387,428. STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About STRATEGIC ASSET/SH SH

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc, a development stage company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating mining energy reserves worldwide. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of lithium and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Energy Group, Inc and changed its name to Strategic Asset Leasing Inc in November 2014.

