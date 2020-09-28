Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.25. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.