Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SDMHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann stock opened at $340.45 on Friday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $135.55 and a 1 year high of $357.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.10.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.