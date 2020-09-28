Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Director David N. Gill Buys 8,000 Shares

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Director David N. Gill acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $17,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,528.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SBBP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $48,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the first quarter worth $56,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $79,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $103,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

