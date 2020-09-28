Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.80.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.