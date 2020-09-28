Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Stryker has increased its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stryker has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $205.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.06. Stryker has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

