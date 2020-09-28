Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Aegis

Aegis began coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $61.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Sturm Ruger & Company Inc news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $76,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.