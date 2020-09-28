Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$46.32 million during the quarter.

Further Reading: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.