SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report sales of $34.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $39.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year sales of $119.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $131.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $119.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.56). SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 11.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNDE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.24. 5,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.