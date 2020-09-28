Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,199. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82,080 shares during the period. Burrage Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the first quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 682,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 207.9% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,310,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

