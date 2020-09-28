Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 403.9% in September

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,237,800 shares, an increase of 403.9% from the August 31st total of 642,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,047.3 days.

Shares of SNPTF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363. Sunny Optical Technology has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

SNPTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunny Optical Technology (Group) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company operates in three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.